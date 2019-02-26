The often-romanticized, adrenaline-fueled life of a street racer isn’t always all it’s cracked up to be.

That was the stark realization confronted by a gaggle of racing enthusiasts — one that reportedly included 10 Fort Stewart soldiers — who allegedly shut down an entire roadway in the small Georgia town of Gum Branch Saturday night to indulge an insatiable need for speed, according to WSAV3.

Detectives were notified of the activity at around 7:30 p.m., the report said, and police subsequently arrived to cordon off the road on each side, stonewalling potential escape routes.

Each driver was reportedly taken into custody, though the faint, throaty bellow of a fast-driving Ja Rule could be heard shouting “Monica!” into the night.

Several people who watched the race were questioned by authorities, and salivating tow truck drivers swarmed to the scene to enjoy a smorgasbord of vehicles requiring removal, the report said.

Those in custody face misdemeanor charges of drag racing, WSAV3 reported.

The Army has yet to release an official statement, but a Fort Stewart spokesperson confirmed officials are tracking local reports and the incident is being investigated.

In any event, perhaps a soldier-led street racing syndicate is exactly what the “Fast and Furious” franchise needs, material-wise, for another six to 78 films.

× Fear of missing out? Fear no longer. Be the first to hear about breaking news, as it happens. You'll get alerts delivered directly to your inbox each time something noteworthy happens in the Military community. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to our Newsletter: Sign up for the Early Bird Brief

How long must the public wait on pins and needles before the final film, “Fast and Furious 72: Retirement Home,” emerges for all to enjoy?

The year is 2051.

The camera pans to a motorized cart-confined Vin Diesel, slouched in a dimly lit corner as the Bingo caller’s voice rings hollow throughout the cold, disinterested chambers of the seniors’ assisted living home.

“B-13. B. Thirteen.”

Diesel revs the handle of his motorized cart and mumbles.