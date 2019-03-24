The period of Lent is a holy time on the Christian calendar, marked by self-reflection and the examination of one’s life, choices and habits.

Today, many observe this period by voluntarily foregoing certain earthly luxuries or vices in an effort to emerge on the other end an improved person.

For Del Hall of Cincinnati, Ohio, that luxury is solid food.

When Lent began March 6, Hall initiated a fully liquid diet in order to become less dependent on fatty foods and sugar.

Only, the fluid he settled on consuming to provide his greatest sustenance is beer.

As of day 18 of Hall’s beer-only fast, the radical diet is working — at least in terms of weight management.

The Army vet, who is the director of sales at Fifty West Brewing Company, is down over 25 pounds.

“I feel amazing,” Hall told the Cincinnati Enquirer, before admitting the early stages were the least enjoyable.

“Day two and three were pretty rough. I wanted to bash some Taco Bell after a few beers because that’s what we do.”

Hall’s fasting inspiration comes from 17th century Bavarian monks, he said, who would observe the holy time of Lent through fasting on a “Bock Beer Diet.”

“Fasting is a big part of being human and we don’t really do that anymore,” he said in a YouTube video documenting his progress. “It’s not necessarily about the weight loss as it is the challenge of replicating what the monks did" over a 46-day fast. “It’s about the journey and learning about yourself.”

Shedding pounds and the dependency on bad foods, however, will certainly be a positive outcome of completing the endeavor, he told the Enquirer.

“I hope when this is done… when I’m hungry and there’s bad food available, I opt to not eat anything at all," Hall said.

Fortunately for Hall, a variety of beers are readily available in his profession, and he’s taken full advantage.

“I’m a typical human, I want variety," he told the Enquirer. “I don’t eat the same thing every day. I don’t want to drink the same thing, either.”

Whether that variety will sustain him until Lent’s April 18 conclusion remains to be seen.