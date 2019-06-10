It’s hard to believe 25 years have come and gone since Tom Hanks’ lovable box-of-chocolate eating, shrimp boat captaining, ping pong winning, perpetually running, Medal of Honor receiving dullard first captivated audiences.

To celebrate the anniversary of the 1994 release of Robert Zemeckis’ “Forrest Gump,” Fathom Events is bringing the extraordinary exploits of the man who once claimed he “fit in the Army like one of them round pegs” back to life in more than 600 theaters — for two days only.

A winner of six Academy Awards, “Forrest Gump” chronicles the life of the titular character as he meanders his way through some of the 20th century’s most significant events.

Sally Field, Mykelti Williamson, Robin Wright, and Gary Sinise lend their acting chops alongside Hanks in the now-iconic adaptation of Winston Groom’s 1986 novel bearing the same name.

Through all the adventures, Alabama’s favorite son remains principally fixated on sharing his unwavering, loyal affections with the love of his life, Jenny, in what amounts to be the most lop-sided give-and-take relationship in the history of relationships, in and out of the military.

Sure, Forrest may not be a smart man, but he knows what love is.

Jenny, meanwhile, practically writes the playbook for Jodys everywhere, a behavioral pattern so egregious it found its way onto Seth MacFarlane’s “Family Guy.”

Way to leave Forrest alone with Haley Joel Osment, Jenny. The kid talks to dead people, for crying out loud.

Jody comparisons aside, “Forrest Gump” will be in theaters June 23 and 25.