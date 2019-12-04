Good deals can be found at the Goodwill, but a Florida military couple found more than they bargained for when they purchased what they thought was an unopened baby bouncer.

Military wife Veronica Alvarez-Rodriguez said she and her husband purchased the Baby Einstein bouncer Sunday while on their way to a baby shower in Valparaiso, Fla., according to a Facebook post. She said the box hadn’t even been opened, and only cost $10.

But upon opening the box at the shower, they found it contained a loaded Mossberg 715T semi-automatic rifle inside.

Alvarez-Rodriguez told the Northwest Florida Daily News, who identified her as a military wife, that the dad-to-be was thrilled and shouted: “You guys got me a gun!”

A few of the guests were amused, but the Alvarez-Rodriguez said she and her husband were astonished, per the Daily News.

Crestview Police Department officials confirmed to Military Times that the incident was reported on Dec. 1 and that an investigation was ongoing as of Wednesday. The police department said the family who received the gun contacted them, and voluntarily relinquished the weapon for investigation.

Additionally, the police department verified the weapon had not been stolen, and are now running it through a database with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives to check its purchase history. Crestview and Valparaiso Police Departments have also determined that the the firearm could have been donated at collection points between Tallahassee and Pensacola before heading to the Goodwill location Alvarez-Rodriguez purchased it from.

So far, police say there is no evidence of foul play and all signs indicate someone dropped the baby-bouncer off without knowing what it contained.