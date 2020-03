How to avoid coronavirus, according to ISIS

The novel coronavirus continues to dominate headlines around the world as the public proceeds with its steady plunge into mass hysteria and a pursuit of the long-lost art of personal space.

(Social distancing is a worthy concept for all, except for the undeniably brilliant crowd at Thursday’s sold out Post Malone concert at Denver’s Pepsi Center. Great job, Denver.)

As journalists around the world work feverishly to keep up with a perilous and unpredictable news cycle, the media arm of one particular organization has surprisingly opted to join the precautionary coronavirus fray.

The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria would like a moment of your time.

A recent newsletter distributed by the suddenly pathogen-wary terror group — translated in a post Thursday by blogger Aymenn Jawad Al-Tamimi — issued intricate guidance on how to “deal with epidemics.”

Notably, ISIS took a cue from the National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball, National Hockey League, and other major sports leagues by suspending all activities abroad, in this case terror-related, until further notice, an order designed to prohibit fighters from entering or returning from what the newsletter called “the land of the epidemic.”

If there’s one thing the Islamic State considers unacceptable, it’s waging an unsanitary jihad.

Next, ISIS followers were charged with the “obligation of taking up the causes of protection from illnesses and avoiding them.” To do so, the newsletter instructs members of the terror group to “flee from the one afflicted with leprosy as you flee from the lion.”

Who among us hasn’t fled from a lion or two in our younger years?

Next, the organizations black-clad followers are encouraged to “cover the mouth when yawning and sneezing” and take the extra step to “wash the hands before dipping them in the vessels.”

“When one of you wakes from his sleep, let him not dip his hand into the vessels until he washes it three times, for he does not know where his hand spent the night,” the translation read.

Classic ISIS. You just can’t keep those guys from dipping their scandalous hands in vessels.

Stand by for an abundance of horrifically produced propaganda videos, the result of self-quarantine boredom.

How to avoid coronavirus: the ISIS edition.