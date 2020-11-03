The military community reacts to the 2020 election

As the 2020 election progresses toward its ultimate end, a nervous nation is bracing for what some have warned could be a contentious election as final results of this long-fought race are tabulated. With the decision of who will be the next commander in chief on the line, the military community at-large too is waiting to hear whether President Donald Trump will be reelected or replaced by former Vice President Joe Biden.
Throughout the night, Military Times will monitor social media to provide updates from the greater military community about what’s going on as the election progresses. Please send any Twitter or Facebook tips to ssicard@militarytimes.com.
7:30 p.m. EST
Not only is the role of commander in chief up for grabs, there are also a number of veterans vying for seats in the House and Senate.
Service members with a stake in the conversation outside of running for office are also sharing what they hope for the next president to do for veterans and service members.
As the conversation about military ballots continues to circulate, it’s important to note some of the stipulations of their being counted.
It’s been relatively quiet on Twitter so far, but the Warax is wagering the relative calm won’t last long.
And for those betting on the end of the world, Wayfair seems to have you covered, according to Army veteran and veterans advocate Kris Goldsmith.
5:00 p.m. EST
Some have expressed concerns about service member votes, with certain community members worried about ballots mailed in from abroad not being counted, while others mention not having the time to go in-person.
Jennifer Brunner, whose bio states she is an Ohio Supreme Court candidate, offered a short history lesson on contention surrounding military ballots.
U.S. Army WTF Moments put out a call to service members, asking what their units were doing to ensure they had time to vote.
Responses ranged from “nothing” to suggestions that a majority have already voted absentee.
Meanwhile, some online users have expressed concerns about the U.S. military being involved in enforcing the results of the election. However, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley has stated on and off the record that the military will not play any role in a potential transfer of power.
Moreover, it is important to note that regardless of the outcome, Trump will still be commander in chief tomorrow.
On the lighter side of things, however, one service member speculated about how many Americans might be spending their election night.
