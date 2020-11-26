Veterans share Thanksgiving deployment stories

The holidays aren’t always an easy time for service members, many of whom have spent at least a few of them deployed rather than in the company of family. Though it can be tough to celebrate Turkey Day on base, someplace thousands of miles from home, some veterans may, upon reflection, look fondly back at those experiences and what they did to make the best of them.
For some, it’s about the people who shared the day.
Others, meanwhile, thrived on a little spirited competition.
And while some stories about deployed holidays center on the bad food, others managed to secure themselves a feast.
Unless of course, you’re this guy, who fell asleep before he could return for seconds.
Share your holiday deployment experiences with us. Email photos and stories to ssicard@militarytimes.com.
