Did this Navy couple hire Blue Angels to fly at their wedding?

Since 1946, the Navy’s Blue Angels have dazzled onlookers with their aerobatic prowess in both combat and air shows alike. And for a bargain of just $60,000 per hour, you can hire these majestic jets to create brilliant contrails for everything from birthdays to bar mitzvahs. Or, if you’re a particularly lucky Navy couple, they’ll help out with your wedding.

Just kidding, they don’t take requests.

But on May 12, TikTok user Katie Wilkins (@katiewilkins__) shared a video in which, at the exact moment she was filming her Navy brother’s newly wedded bliss on the beach in Pensacola, Florida, a squadron of Blue Angels flew through the background, creating a dazzling effect.

“No this wasn’t planned,” wrote Katie Wilkins. “They just happened to be coming home from an air show that weekend.”

And while the video itself is worth more than its weight in gold, the comments are priceless.

“Imagine having to tell them sorry I didn’t get the picture can we do it again,” wrote user VB.Maison.

Some of the commenters also remarked about the cost of the wedding, considering Blue Angels are such expensive entertainment.

“Nice to know this is where my tax dollars are going,” joked user Boxerthehamster.

A lifetime of bliss to the happy couple. In the words of the great poet E.E. Cummings, “i carry your heart(i carry it in my ... F/A-18 Super Hornet).”