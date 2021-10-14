There is nothing more terrifying than robot dogs. At least, that’s the lesson Black Mirror tried to teach everyone when it released “Metalhead” in 2017.

However, if you happened to be in attendance this past week at the Association of the United States Army’s annual conference in Washington, you likely saw a few of these good boys running the show floor, unleashed.

Nightmare fuel for some, a great technological advancement for others.

The dog is named Spot, and according to manufacturer Boston Dynamics, it is “an agile mobile robot that navigates terrain with unprecedented mobility, allowing you to automate routine inspection tasks and data capture safely, accurately, and frequently.”

As the company took their robot dogs out for a walk around the D.C. convention center, a living, breathing, furry canine approached and determined that, despite their cold metallic exterior and creepy feet, they looked like decent playmates.

And while it’s unlikely a game of fetch in the park will be on the docket anytime soon, Spot does perform some impressive tricks, including autonomous exploration and map recording. Plus, according to footage from a Mizzou game, Spot also dances.

See Spot run. See Spot moonwalk.

