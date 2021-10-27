Apple TV+ dropped the first trailer for a docuseries that will look into the story of former Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher, who in 2018 was accused of war crimes in Iraq, including allegations that he murdered a teenage Islamic State detainee.

The Line is a four-part series that explores Gallagher’s case and is modeled after Dan Taberski’s podcast of the same name. The docuseries was produced by Jigsaw Productions and promises never-before-seen footage and first-person interviews from those who know and worked with Gallagher.

“Featuring exclusive interviews with Gallagher, his wife Andrea, members of SEAL Team 7 who accused their chief, journalist Dave Philipps, former Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer and more, the docuseries is a raw look inside Seal Team 7 and the deployment that pushed the bonds of brotherhood to their limits,” according to the Apple release.

“‘The Line’ hunts for the truth behind the events that led to one of the highest profile war crimes trial in recent history, revealing a nation deeply divided over how we fight war.”

Gallagher previously stood trial for murdering the wounded Islamic State prisoner of war at a SEAL compound near Mosul on May 3, 2017.

“Several junior petty officers in Alpha Platoon, SEAL Team 7 also alleged that he had shot at least two civilians from a sniper perch and later tried to cover up his actions, but jurors tossed those charges, too,” Navy Times previously reported. “Gallagher’s defense team had savaged the witnesses in court as liars bent on usurping a demanding chief they didn’t like and making sure he failed to receive a Silver Star commendation for battlefield heroism.”

Gallagher was ultimately acquitted on every charge except for posing for a picture next to the body of the 17-year-old prisoner. In the trial’s aftermath, then-President Donald Trump stepped in and allowed Gallagher to retire at the rank of chief despite the jury’s recommendation that his rank be reduced to E-6.

All four episodes of The Line will premiere on Apple TV+ on November 19.

Sarah Sicard is a Senior Editor with Military Times. She previously served as the Digital Editor of Military Times and the Army Times Editor. Other work can be found at National Defense Magazine, Task & Purpose, and Defense News.

