These days, everything’s coming up 90s. Crop tops, tiny sunglasses, chunky white sneakers, and, of course, the dancing. Who among us didn’t see N*SYNC’s ‘Tearin’ Up My Heart’ music video premiere on MTV after school and immediately try to learn those epically bad moves?

Luckily, with the rise of TikTok, learning cliché choreography has, after nearly two decades, made its glorious return. And even the Chinese military is getting in on the action.

During an altitude exercise, soldiers took a 20-second break to film an elaborate snow dance, which Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying later tweeted.

Whether or not this is part of military training is unclear. However, if all military conflicts in the future are resolved by dance-offs à la the Hampton’s club scene in the Wayans Brothers’ 2004 classic ‘White Chicks,’ you can catch me flossing my way over to the nearest recruiting station.

Observation Post is the Military Times one-stop shop for all things off-duty. Stories may reflect author observations.

Sarah Sicard is a Senior Editor with Military Times. She previously served as the Digital Editor of Military Times and the Army Times Editor. Other work can be found at National Defense Magazine, Task & Purpose, and Defense News.

