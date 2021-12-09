The phrase “shell shocked” took on new meaning last week when a man in Gloucester, England, managed to lodge a 2-inch-wide World War II anti-tank shell inside his rectum.

The rectum’s owner, who (understandably) chose to remain anonymous, told medical staff at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital that the 57 mm round, part of the man’s WWII memorabilia collection, became embedded inside his anus after he “slipped and fell,” as one is known to do in England.

An explosive ordnance disposal squad was subsequently called to the hospital to ensure the munition was not in danger of detonating within this individual’s internal hurt locker. By the time EOD personnel arrived, doctors had already removed the shell.

“It was basically an inert lump of metal, so there was no risk to life — at least not to anyone else’s,” a spokesperson told The Sun, adding that the round was no longer active.

“He was in a considerable amount of pain,” another source expertly deduced.

The patient, who is expected to make a full physical recovery — mentally is another story — is just one of a multitude of rectal cases medical practitioners encounter each year, according to Dr. Carol Cooper.

“The range of objects that are pushed into rectums is incredible, from wine glasses to ketchup bottles and parts of hoovers,” Cooper told The Sun.

“Sadly, it is an everyday occurrence in [the Accident and Emergency department] — but I have never heard of the bomb squad being called out before.”

Also of note, anti-tank anal clogging, or ATAC, is a remarkably similar sensation, nutritionists say, to that experienced by service members who surpass two consecutive weeks of MRE consumption.

The more you know!

