Former Defense Secretary and Marine Corps Gen. James Mattis goes by many names. Jim. CHOAS. The Warrior Monk. Mad Dog (though he doesn’t like this one).

That’s what happens when you’re a legend. And as such, Mattis deserves representation on a token that truly embodies his mythic spirit. Enter the Saint Mattis of Quantico challenge coin.

The Saint Mattis challenge coin is up for grabs for a lucky sweepstakes winner. (Screenshot via Facebook)

Though its definitive origins are unknown, the coin, which features Mattis’ patented knife hand, fell into the possession of a moderator for the popular Facebook page “Air Force amn/nco/snco.”

And now, it could be yours. The moderator is raffling off this priceless coin in a page-wide sweepstakes.

“It’s been a while, but I think I got it from [OAF Nation],” he wrote to Military Times in a Facebook message. “People are pretty excited trying to win it.”

The token features one of Mattis’ most notable quotes, which states, “Be polite, be professional, but have a plan to kill everybody you meet.”

So far, over a thousand people have entered to win the coin.

“I usually have terrible luck with these drawings, but I would honestly sell my soul for a Mad Dog Mattis coin,” wrote user Brian Herring. “His knife hand cuts me to my soul.”

The page moderator said he was sad to lose this one from his collection, but that it was worth it to share and spread the Mattis love.

“I’m all pumped up just thinking how great it was to serve under him,” he wrote. “Probably garnered more respect than anyone in the last three decades.”

Semper Saint Mattis.

