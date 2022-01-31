As endless COVID-19 variants continue to further the cause of permament remote work, Americans are taking stock of their lives and considering the types of homes they’d like to also call their offices.

If you’re looking for a desolate farmhouse fixer-upper, boy do we have the place for you: A cute, $380,000 decommissioned missile silo in Abilene, Kansas.

This Atlas F Missile Silo features an underground complex strong enough to withstand nuclear holocaust, with water, electricity and a forced sewage system, according to the Zillow posting.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 6 missile silo

Located on 1100 acres of sprawling Kansas grassland, this compound is perfect for the well-to-do doomsday prepper and his growing family.

The seller notes that this property has immense potential to be lovely home or bed and breakfast. Just imagine how many patrons you’d have clamoring to stay at your storied getaway if World War III breaks out.

“The main missile silo is located at a depth of 170 feet,” according to the listing. “Also on the property is a 4,000 square foot Quonset building with water, sewer and electricity. and a one room building for office or storage.”

Charming.

What’s even better is unlike those cookie-cutter suburban homes, there are no pesky HOA fees.

To be honest though, there isn’t much of anything around. However, with enough TLC, you could convert your rust-bucket into a bachelor paradise like one Texas homebuyer.

“I had modeled a lot of houses, and kind of got bored with it,” Bruce Townsley told Roadside America. “I always remembered the missile base and thought it would be a great challenge as I got older.”

All you really need is some elbow grease, and a couple hundred thousand dollars.

Observation Post is the Military Times one-stop shop for all things off-duty. Stories may reflect author observations.

About Sarah Sicard Sarah Sicard is a Senior Editor with Military Times. She previously served as the Digital Editor of Military Times and the Army Times Editor. Other work can be found at National Defense Magazine, Task & Purpose, and Defense News.

Share: