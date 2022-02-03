Chesty XVI is reporting for official Marine Corps mascot duty as Lance Cpl. Chesty XV retires.

He is the 16th in the line of English Bulldogs to serve in this capacity since World War I, when Marines became known as “devil dogs.”

“The English Bulldog is a loyal, tenacious and faithful breed, making it the perfect mascot for the United States Marine Corps,” the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service wrote in a post about the retirement.

Named for Lt. Gen. Lewis “Chesty” Puller, the most decorated Marine in history, this canine breed has served as Marine mascots since July 1957. Since then, there have been 15 to carry the legendary Marine’s moniker.

“Recruit Chesty XVI recently began training to replace the retiring Lance Cpl. Chesty XV,” according to a press release.

For now, Chesty XV will help the young pup along as is tradition. He has been serving in the role since 2018, and his predecessor, Chesty XIV, was the mascot for five years before that starting in 2013.

When his training is complete, Chesty XVI will report to the Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., and is expected to perform in drill ceremonies and parades with the Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon.

