When he’s not glistening half-naked under the stage lights filming another ‘Magic Mike’ movie, actor Channing Tatum manages to star in other works.

His latest movie, ‘Dog,’ which made its theatrical debut on Feb. 18, is a departure from the heartthrob’s romantic comedy and rugged action films. Co-directed by Tatum, It’s an emotional story that centers on an Army Ranger’s race to bring Lulu the working dog to her handler’s funeral.

During the press tour, Tatum visited the Brooke Army Medical Center’s Center for the Intrepid and BAMC USO office at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, the Lt. Col. Daniel E. Holland Military Working Dog Hospital and MWD Whelping facility at JBSA-Lackland, and the 902nd Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal unit at JBSA-Chapman Annex, according to a release.

While there, the actor participated in a military working dog demonstration, going so far as to suit up and allow one of them to attack. There’s something to be said about that type of dogged determination.

But the trip didn’t totally bite. Tatum also spent time with some of the puppies that will one day become Military Working Dogs.

‘Dog’ is in theaters now.

Observation Post is the Military Times one-stop shop for all things off-duty. Stories may reflect author observations.

Sarah Sicard is a Senior Editor with Military Times. She previously served as the Digital Editor of Military Times and the Army Times Editor. Other work can be found at National Defense Magazine, Task & Purpose, and Defense News.

Share: