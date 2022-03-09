Pasha Lee, a Crimean actor who joined Ukraine’s Territorial Defence Force following the Russian invasion launched Feb. 23, was killed in action.

The BBC reported that the 33-year-old actor was best known for providing vocals in the Ukrainian versions of ‘The Lion King’ and ‘The Hobbit.’

“Pasha Lee was a well-known Ukrainian film and dubbing actor, singer and composer,” wrote the Odesa Film Festival in a tribute post. “He played in the theater ‘Koleso’, starred in films and commercials. Among his works in cinema are the films ‘Shtolnya’ (2006) and ‘Shadows of Unforgotten Ancestors’ (2013) by Lyubomyr Levytsky, ‘Zvychayna sprava’ by Valentyn Vasyanovych (2012), ‘The Fight Rules’ by Oleksey Shaparev (2016), “‘Meeting of classmates’ by Valentyn Shpakov (2019) and others.”

He was reported as living in the city of Irpin, which is where the fighting was also taking place.

Lee’s final Instagram post on Friday showed him in uniform, smiling with what appears to be a fellow troop.

His translated caption reads, “For the last 48 hours there is an opportunity to sit down and take a picture of how we are being bombed, and we are smiling because we will manage and everything will be UKRAINE. WE ARE WORKING!!!”

