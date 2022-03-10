“Hello there.”

Star Wars fans everywhere can now rejoice: The long-awaited Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer is here.

Disney+’s first ‘Star Wars’ throwback series brings Ewan McGregor into the fold to reprise his fan-favorite role of Obi-Wan Kenobi 17 years after ‘Revenge of the Sith’ premiered. When the trailer began, every hair on my body stood at attention as the choral procession from John Williams’ epic “Duel of the Fates” from ‘Phantom Menace’ (1999) plays.

Back on Anakin Skywalker’s home planet of Tattooine, Kenobi watches a young Luke Skywalker from afar as he’s raised by his aunt and uncle.

It is unknown as of yet if storm troopers featured in this series have become any more lethal at desert combat, but based on their urban combat training skills, we can only assume that this Star Wars series will continue their long-held tradition of being Bantha poodoo at fighting wars.

Threats to the jedi are everywhere as the Galactic Empire, led by Darth Sidious and his new padawan Darth Vader, expands its reach. Kenobi is also now on the run from the Grand Inquisitor, a jedi-hunter played by Rupert Friend (’Homeland’).

But this first teaser does not yet show what we all know is coming: An epic rematch between Kenobi and Vader.

The series premieres on May 25.

Sarah Sicard is a Senior Editor with Military Times. She previously served as the Digital Editor of Military Times and the Army Times Editor. Other work can be found at National Defense Magazine, Task & Purpose, and Defense News.