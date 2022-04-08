According to Talladega Nights champion driver Ricky Bobby, “If you ain’t first, you’re last.”

Luckily for one airman, being first means both a trip to the legendary NASCAR superspeedway and the chance to see the car he designed race on it April 24.

Tech. Sgt. Andrew Brockman, a 96th Maintenance Squadron senior munitions inspector stationed at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, won the Petty GMS and Air Force-sponsored “Paint Scheme Fan Vote Contest” for his dark green paint design modeled for the famed B-29 Superfortress.

“The design pays tribute to those before us, who flew in the face of death knowing they may never return home,” Brockman said in a release. “I wanted to somehow convey where we are and also how far we’ve come. Bombers paved the way for victory throughout the Air Force’s reign in the skies.”

The B-29 is a four-engine bomber designed by Boeing during World War II.

The contest, which was held only among Airmen, was decided on Twitter by about 4,500 voters.

“We wanted to get Airmen across the Air Force involved in our most visible partnership. With more than half of our enlisted jobs involving maintenance, this partnership reaches mechanically inclined people we need recruited into our ranks,” said Master Sgt. Shawn Emmerling, Air Force Recruiting Service events marketing. “We wanted to showcase the talent of our Airmen outside of their normal jobs and then let the NASCAR fans decide their favorite design. This paint design doesn’t just represent Air Force Recruiting, but it reflects the entire Air Force and our heritage.”

Brockman said his design was inspired in part by his branch, which turns 75 this year.

His design will be featured on the Number 43 Chevrolet Camaro, according to 3WEAR, the local ABC affiliate.

