What’s old, likes tanning in the hot sun, and has leathery skin? A fair number of Florida residents, to be fair, but one in particular recently caused a small ruckus at a Naval airstrip.

An American crocodile parked herself on a runway at Naval Air Station Key West and spent a day with the Hornets on March 10.

“This airfield resident was soaking up some sun on one of our runways recently and didn’t want to budge,” NAS Key West’s Facebook posted about the crocodile.

Crikey.

Though the croc wasn’t bothering anyone, she also had no interest in moving from the prime piece of sun-tan real estate. A true Floridian goddess.

Wildlife biologist Rosa Gonzalez had to call on the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to aid the reptile in finding its way off-post.

This isn’t unusual however, reported the Miami Herald, as the air station is found within the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.

“We believe she is a local crocodile,” commission spokesman Jason Rafter told the Herald. “She has been tagged about four years before in that area. She’s got a new tag on her now. That way we can identify her from a distance.”

