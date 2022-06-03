It’s no secret that service members have mixed feelings about on-post dining options.

While the Defense Department withholds food allowance from service members’ pay to provide them with three square meals a day on-post, the quality of the food at these dining facilities may indeed be causing troops to go out of pocket to seek alternative options, according to a study by the Government Accountability Office.

And while some are fine to quietly eat the cost for better food, other service members have taken to the popular restaurant review site Yelp to voice their disdain for dining facilities. Here are some of the best.

1. Stadium Armory, Washington, D.C.

2. Oasis Dining Hall, Fort Campbell, Ky.

3. Bruce Dining Hall, Quantico, Va.

4. 62 Area Chow Hall, San Clemente, Calif.

5. Dining Facility, Fort Worth, Texas.

6. 3rd BCT Dining Facility, Fort Bragg, N.C.

Semper vomitting.

Sarah Sicard is a Senior Editor with Military Times. She previously served as the Digital Editor of Military Times and the Army Times Editor. Other work can be found at National Defense Magazine, Task & Purpose, and Defense News.