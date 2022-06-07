A California-based apparel company is marketing onesies that can reportedly be worn as an alternative to the T-shirt paired with the Army Combat Uniform.

The onesies, in Coyote brown, while not expressly approved by the Army to go with the Operational Camouflage Pattern, eliminate the need to tuck in a T-shirt, according to Genessa Schilz, a poster on the popular Air Force amn/nco/snco Facebook page.

“My shirts are constantly coming untucked in the back for no good reason, seems like a good idea to me,” wrote user Alyson Matera.

The onesies are made by Air Force veteran-turned entrepreneur Haley Marie McClain Hill through her apparel company, “Torch.”

She calls the clothing, “Gorgeous, comfortable, modern, customized everyday wear bodysuits for women who wear a uniform everyday.”

The bodysuits ring in at $60, which is a little steep, but perhaps worth it if baggy, untucked shirts are your biggest pet peeve. That’s something Hill wanted to address.

“Her vision for a wardrobe free from constraints and shapelessness, tweaked with tactical accents, created a visionary allure that is timeless and wildly modern,” reads her biography page. “Boots and camo casually paired with iconic bodysuits have created a signature style … that of a modern day woman, a pioneer whose lifestyle and multiple facets forged the values of the brand she founded, and who will forever inspire all women warriors.”

But not everyone likes the idea. Many called out the idea of a onesie as impractical, particularly in the field where you’d need to completely undress in order to use the latrine.

“My bladder could never,” wrote Facebook user MJ Miller.

Sarah Sicard is a Senior Editor with Military Times. She previously served as the Digital Editor of Military Times and the Army Times Editor. Other work can be found at National Defense Magazine, Task & Purpose, and Defense News.