Always, always, always a Marine, never married. That was legendary Marine Corps Gen. James Mattis’ life ... until now.
The man known as the Warrior-monk is no more after recently exchanging marriage vows with physicist Christina Lomasney. The pair were first married in a riverside ceremony, followed by a Las Vegas ceremony officiated by an Elvis impersonator.
The couple met in a bar, in true Marine style, according to Politico.
Mattis, whose call sign is “Chaos,” garnered something of a cult following from Marines.
Before serving as the Secretary of Defense under former President Donald Trump, many a salty dog would joke that he was married to Corps.
Alas, no more.
It is unclear if Mattis wore blue suede shoes, or what their vows were, but it appears Lomasney took his knifehand in marriage all the same.
Sarah Sicard is a Senior Editor with Military Times. She previously served as the Digital Editor of Military Times and the Army Times Editor. Other work can be found at National Defense Magazine, Task & Purpose, and Defense News.
