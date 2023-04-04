French Emperor and military conqueror Napoleon Bonaparte is getting the silver screen treatment at the hands of famed director Ridley Scott (“Gladiator,” “Black Hawk Down”).

The movie, titled after its namesake, stars Joaquin Phoenix (“The Joker”) as the controversial lead.

“The film is an original and personal look at Napoleon’s origins and his swift, ruthless climb to emperor, viewed through the prism of his addictive and often volatile relationship with his wife and one true love, Josephine, played by Vanessa Kirby,” according to an Apple TV+ press release. “[It] captures Napoleon’s famous battles, relentless ambition and astounding strategic mind as an extraordinary military leader and war visionary.”

An unremitting military commander during the French Revolution, Bonaparte was elected to the role of French Emperor after the dissolution of the country’s monarchy. However, he abdicated in 1814 after an unsuccessful invasion of Russia turned the European continent against him.

Bonaparte was exiled to the island of Elba but regained power after waging his infamous Hundred Days campaign in 1815. His loss at the Battle of Waterloo, however, forced a second abdication and exile on the island of Saint Helena. Bonaparte died at the relatively young age of 51.

The phrase “Glory is fleeting, but obscurity is forever” has been attributed to Bonaparte. And although he did die in relative obscurity, his notorious legacy remains.

Produced by Apple Studios in partnership with Sony Pictures, “Napoleon” debuts in theaters on Nov. 22 before appearing on Apple TV+.

Sarah Sicard is a Senior Editor with Military Times. She previously served as the Digitial Editor of Military Times and the Army Times Editor. Other work can be found at National Defense Magazine, Task & Purpose, and Defense News.

