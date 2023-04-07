Things are alive and well in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That continues to ring true as Disney+ gets ready to debut its latest series, “Secret Invasion,” a show centered on reptilian, shapeshifting Skrulls who covertly came to Earth and installed themselves in leadership roles across the globe.

Their goal? A massive invasion.

Samuel L. Jackson reprises his role in the series as Nick Fury, the Army colonel-turned-CIA spy who was ultimately recruited to the espionage agency known as S.H.I.E.L.D.

Fury must work with Everett K. Ross (Martin Freeman), Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), and the Skrull named Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) to stop the hostile alien takeover.

Aside from this series, a faction of Skrulls were featured as subjects in “Captain Marvel” (2019) who were warring with another alien race known as the Kree. Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), also known as the title character of the film, sides with the Kree until she learns that the Skrulls are in fact refugees of the war and in need of a new home planet.

Based on the trailer, it appears the secret invasion will be led by a group of rebels that break off from Talos’ group. Fury, it seems, is either the object of their plan, or the only one who can stop them.

“One last fight,” he says, as the trailer fades to black.

The cast also includes Olivia Colman (”The Crown”), Kingsley Ben-Adir (”Peaky Blinders”), and Emilia Clarke (”Game of Thrones”).

“Secret Invasion” premieres on June 21 on Disney+.

