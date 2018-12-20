Navy Federal Credit Union officials report that deposits are back to normal, after some of its members began experiencing a delay in their deposits being posted to their accounts Thursday.
Members with specific questions about their accounts can visit a branch, call 888-842-6328, or use mobile or online banking, a spokesman said.
Information was not immediately available about the cause of the disruption, which lasted more than four hours.
Some members complained on Facebook about issues ranging from a debit transaction being denied while purchasing groceries, to trying to access account information while in the middle of the car-buying process.
