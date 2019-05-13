Are you happy with the military lifestyle? Want to give your feedback about what’s working and what’s not working for military families? The annual Blue Star Families Military Family Lifestyle survey is open until June 14.

The online survey is anonymous and generally takes about 30 minutes to complete. The nonprofit Blue Star Families conducts the survey to help identify key issues of military families, so they can help local and national government leaders understand military families’ issues. Blue Star Families wants input form active-duty service members, Reserve and Guard members, retirees and other veterans and family members.

This marks the 10th year of the survey, and the sixth year the survey has been conducted in collaboration with Syracuse University’s Institute for Veteran and Military Families.