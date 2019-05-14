Free admission to more than 2,000 museums this summer, a 90 percent discount on unlimited ski passes to Vail Resorts — these are few of the extra discounts and deals that are coming your way in our additions to the our previous May list.

We’ll continue to update; contact senior reporter Karen Jowers, at kjowers@militarytimes.com with your submissions.

Be sure to check with the establishment online or phone ahead to make sure you’ve got the appropriate ID. Some of these offers require verification online through SheerID.

Also check here for our tips and reminders.

RETAIL

Costco: Join Costco as a new member and get over $60 in coupons for free products and other savings. Cost of this membership activation certificate is $60 per year, and Costco doesn’t offer free or discounted memberships. Those eligible for the $60 in savings include active duty, Reserve and Guard, retirees and other veterans, and dependents. You must validate your status online through Costco’s partnership with SheerID. Membership activation certificates must be purchased online and not at Costco locations.

Vineyard Vines: This retailer of apparel and other items offers a 15 percent discount to active duty, Guard and Reserve, retirees, veterans and their family members, with verification through SheerID.

HOTELS

Super 8 by Wyndham: Offers a 15 percent discount year-round to active and retired military members, veterans, and their families.

RECREATION

Blue Star Museums: Free admission to more than 2,000 museums nationwide for service members and up to five family members, starting Saturday, May 18, Armed Forces Day, and ending on Monday, Sept. 2, Labor Day. Those eligible must show a common access card (CAC) or dependent ID card for free admission into a participating Blue Star Museum. All the branches of service, including Coast Guard, as well as members of the Guard and Reserves, are eligible. This year’s participating museums are located in all 50 states, as well as Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, and include fine art, science history and children’s museums, zoos, aquariums, gardens and more. More museums may sign up throughout the summer. For a list of participating museums, hours of operation and other information, visit arts.gov/bluestarmuseums. This is an initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, and the Department of Defense.

LEGOLAND Florida Resort: During May, the resort offers service members free admission to the LEGOLAND Florida Park and Water Park. Just present the military ID at any LEGOLAND Florida Resort ticket window. Service members can also get up to 25 percent off the LEGOLAND hotel. For those who aren’t active duty, including family members, discounted tickets are available at each military base’s Information, Tickets and Tours office, that include a second day free. Check with your local base office for pricing. Or, get a 10 percent discount at the gate on one- and two-day tickets with a valid military ID.

Vail Resorts: Military Epic Pass for $129, a discount of nearly 90 percent, available to active duty, retired military and family members, for the 2019/2020 season. These passes offer unlimited, unrestricted access to 18 resorts, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Whistler Blackcomb, Breckenridge and others, including Perisher in Australia, for the 2020 ski season. Must show identification.

SERVICES