Grow with Google has launched new tools that can help spouses find remote work opportunities and start their own businesses, and they’re providing scholarships to help spouses get the training they need to start their IT career.

Google’s philanthropic arm, Google.org, is providing 1,000 scholarships and support services for military spouses to complete their Google IT Professional Support Certificate, through Syracuse University’s Institute for Veterans and Military Families. This training, developed by Google, prepares for an entry-level job in IT support, and no experience or college degree is required.

Spouses can get access to these scholarships through IVMF’s Onward to Opportunity program. The IT Professional Support Certificate normally costs $49 a month and typically takes eight to 12 months to complete. Google’s grant for this scholarship also includes extra professional support for military spouses taking the course. Once you complete the training, you can opt in to have your information shared directly with top employers hiring for IT jobs.