Tell us: If you’re in the military community, where are you getting your COVID-19 vaccination?

The COVID-19 vaccination is being administered throughout the country and throughout the world, but eligibility varies widely depending on where you are, whether it’s a military treatment facility, or various avenues in the civilian community.

Have you been able to get your vaccination? If so, where — a military or civilian source? What city/state? What’s your age and status — active duty dependent, Guard or Reserve dependent, retiree, etc.? If you are eligible to get the vaccination through your military treatment facility, or through a source in the civilian community, have you been able to make an appointment? Have you been able to get information from your local military installation about how to make an appointment?

Send your thoughts about your experience to kjowers@militarytimes.com.