Here’s how tenants rate privatized housing at your Marine Corps base

Marine Corps tenants have rated their privatized housing a little higher than the communities on other services’ installations, with an overall tenant satisfaction score of 78.1 out of a possible 100.

These scores are categorized by installation, and provide information to privatized housing leaders on where corrective action is needed and where tenants are the most satisfied with activities.

Marine Forces Reserve Kansas City housing snagged the highest scores, with an overall score of 92. Only one Marine Corps housing community — at Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, California — received a below average overall rating, 69. But that community received a score of 88 for the service the landlord provides to the residents, which is considered in the “outstanding” category.

This tenant satisfaction survey was conducted between December 2020 and January 2021 and emailed to each privatized housing household across the military branches. In Marine Corps privatized housing, 22 percent of households responded.

Overall satisfaction score Air Force 77.2 (Good) Army 75.4 (Good) Marine Corps 78.1 (Good) Navy 77.0 (Good) Source: Military service branches Categories: 100 to 85=Outstanding; 84 to 80=Very Good; 79 to 75=Good;

74 to 70=Average; 69 to 65=Below Average; 64 to 60=Poor

The tenant satisfaction survey was newly revamped and standardized across the military branches, as required by law. It was designed to provide a more accurate measure of tenant satisfaction.

The Government Accountability Office and others have been critical of the previous housing surveys, which, if done correctly, are essential for DoD to provide needed oversight over housing for its service members. It’s been more than two years since news reports of mold, vermin, water leaks and damage and other problems surfaced, prompting congressional hearings. DoD and service officials have taken a number of actions since then to start to address the problems, including this step to fix what were previously characterized as misleading housing surveys.

The survey results focused on the overall satisfaction of tenants, their satisfaction with the service provided by privatized housing, and condition of the homes and neighborhoods.

Here’s how the overall scores break down by service branch for privatized housing. The scores are based on a 100-point scale; the overall satisfaction score doesn’t represent a roll-up of scores from other categories.

Marine Corps officials provided information on the tenant satisfaction survey scores of privatized housing at each installation. The results focused on three scores — the overall satisfaction, satisfaction with the service and satisfaction with the property. All but one — the Bridgeport, California, Mountain Warfare Training Center — scored in the range of average or above in all categories.