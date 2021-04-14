DoD launches online COVID-19 vaccination scheduling tool

If you’re searching for an appointment to get your COVID-19 vaccination through the military, check out this new online vaccine scheduling tool launched by the Defense Health Agency.

The Defense Health Agency Appointing Portal — dubbed DAP— is accessible from outside the Defense Department network on any computer, tablet or smartphone. It’s used to book appointments for those eligible, at a participating military hospital, clinic, or vaccination site. You don’t need to be enrolled at a military hospital or clinic to book an appointment.

Not every military treatment facility is using DAP; some are using other portals. Click here to find out whether your MTF is using DAP or another method for making appointments. You can search by state for the military vaccination locations and their signup methods, whether it’s by phone, DAP, walk-in, or other online portals such as Tricare Online or MHS Genesis. You’ll see that vaccination sites are being held at various locations, from MTFs to base theaters to fitness centers.

For a link to your local MTF’s scheduling site, visit www.tricare.mil/DAP. With DAP, you don’t need an account or a Common Access Card as you do with other portals like Tricare Online or MHS Genesis, which are also being used to schedule appointments in some areas.

DAP is used only for booking COVID-19 appointments, and isn’t connected to your medical record. You’ll need to provide your name, DoD ID number, date of birth, and phone number. You’ll also be asked whether it’s the first or second dose requirement, and first dose manufacturer if you’re looking for a second dose appointment. There’s no charge for the vaccination.

You’ll get an appointment confirmation after booking. You can also use DAP to cancel or reschedule your vaccination appointment.