Army official nominated for sustainment job, intel nominee coming soon

WASHINGTON — The White House today formally nominated William Jordan Gillis to be the next assistant secretary of defense for sustainment, and expects to soon send to Congress a nomination for a new intelligence leader as well.

Gillis jointed the department in Oct. 2017, serving as acting assistant secretary of the army for installations, energy and environment. Since Jan. 2019, he has been principal deputy assistant secretary of the army, installations, energy and environment.

He replaces Robert McMahon, who took over as the ASD-Sustainment in late 2018. He exited the department in November, according to a department spokesman, as part of a wave of exits that saw at least six key department officials retire or resign their posts before the end of the year. Peter Potochney has been serving as the acting ASD in McMahon’s stead.

The ASD for sustainment serves two levels down from A&S head Ellen Lord, and has lead over logistics and material readiness, as well as oversight of facilities and infrastructure issues.

Meanwhile, the administration announced its intent to nominate Kathryn Wheelbarger as deputy under secretary of defense for intelligence and security.

Wheelbarger started in the administration as principal deputy assistant secretary for international security affairs. Since October of 2018, she has been serving as acting assistant defense secretary for international security affairs, following the departure of Robert Karem from that role. She had a number of jobs prior to joining the administration, including as deputy staff director and senior counsel for the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, and a stint as Senate Armed Services Committee policy director from Jan 2015 to Jan 2017.

A number of international partners have praised Wheelbarger’s work, with several telling Defense News last year that they were concerned she may look to depart the building if not given a more permanent role.

She replaces Kari Bingen, who departed earlier this year, as the No. 2 intelligence official in the Department of Defense. However, Wheelbarger’s departure from the OSD-Policy shop leaves yet another hole for that office, whose top two leaders have both left within the last eight months.