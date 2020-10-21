Secretive military intelligence program budget hits nine year spending high

WASHINGTON — The Pentagon’s secret intelligence fund received $23.1 billion in appropriated funds for the recently-concluded fiscal 2020, the highest total for the account in nine years.

The increased funding for the Military Intelligence Program comes after FY19 saw a rare decrease in year over year spending power for the classified account. The funding, which includes both base dollars and Overseas Contingency Operations money, “is aligned to support the National Defense Strategy,” per a four sentence statement from the Pentagon.

The department annually waits until after the fiscal year ends to announce how much money it was given for the fund. The Pentagon had requested just under $23 billion for the MIP in its FY20 budget request, meaning Congress gave the fund a slight increase over requested amounts.

“The department has determined that releasing this top line figure does not jeopardize any classified activities within the MIP,” the statement reads. “No other MIP budget figures or program details will be released, as they remain classified for national security reasons.”

According to a 2019 Congressional Research Service report, MIP funds “defense intelligence activities intended to support operational and tactical level intelligence priorities supporting defense operations.” Among other uses, these dollars can be spent to facilitate the dissemination of information that relates to a foreign country or political group, and covert or clandestine activities against political and military groups or individuals.

Part of MIP money goes to U.S. Special Operations Command as it pursued “several current acquisition efforts focused on outfitting aircraft — both manned and unmanned, fixed and rotary wing — with advanced ISR and data storage capabilities that will work in multiple environments,” according to CRS.

MIP funding went as high as $27 billion in FY10 and sat at $24 billion in FY11, but by FY15 it hit a low point for the decade, at $16.5 billion, per CRS.

The MIP then had three straight years of growth, going from $17.7 billion in FY16, to $18.4 billion in FY17 and $22.1 billion in FY18. It dipped in FY19 to $21.5 billion.