WASHINGTON ― The U.S. will provide Ukraine with new air defense systems, counter-drone systems, radars, artillery systems and munitions as part of a $2.98 billion package U.S. President Joe Biden announced Wednesday.

The defense materiel falls under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which allows the Pentagon to contract with industry for it, apart from billions in equipment it has sent Ukraine from its stockpiles. It’s the single largest tranche since Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine six months ago.

The Pentagon said the package would include six more of the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems with additional ammunition. Last month, the U.S. committed to two of the systems, developed by Norway’s Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace as well as American company Raytheon Technologies.

Also included are Vampire counter-unmanned aerial systems, more Puma drones and support equipment for ScanEagle drones. Funding for training, maintenance and sustainment are also included in the package.

While both sides are using thousands of drones, with the United States and Russia each signaling more are on the way, the conflict has mostly centered on artillery in recent weeks.

The new package includes up to 245,000 rounds of 155mm artillery ammunition; 65,000 rounds of 120mm mortar ammunition; up to 24 counter-artillery radars; and unnamed laser-guided rocket systems. Politico reported that the U.S. plans to send the M982 Excalibur, which is a laser-guided projectile made by Raytheon.

Wednesday’s announcement came as Ukraine readied for intensified Russian attacks to coincide with Ukraine’s Independence Day and the six-month point from the start of Russia’s further invasion of Ukraine.

“Over the past six months, Ukrainians have inspired the world with their extraordinary courage and dedication to freedom,” Biden said in a statement early Wednesday.

“They have stood resolute and strong in the face of Russia’s full scale invasion of Ukraine,” he added. “And today is not only a celebration of the past, but a resounding affirmation that Ukraine proudly remains ― and will remain ― a sovereign and independent nation.”

The last U.S. aid package to Ukraine, announced Friday, marked the first time Washington had pledged ScanEagle drones, for targeting artillery, as well as 105mm howitzers and anti-tank rounds for the Carl Gustaf rifle. That tranche also included the AGM-88 high-speed anti-radiation missile, which will allow Ukrainian forces to target Russian radars in the artillery-focused war.

Wednesday’s package is part of the $40 billion in security and economic assistance passed by Congress and signed into law in May. It is the 20th package of military weapons and equipment committed to Ukraine since the war began Feb. 24.

