An Air Force C-130J Super Hercules passes by Mount Fuji after dropping a bundle drop training scenario at the Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, March 27, 2019. (Yasuo Osakabe/Air Force)
Sailors applaud after an award was announced March 22, 2019, at an all hands call on the flight deck aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) in Portsmouth, Va. (Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Steven Edgar/Navy)
Soldiers return fire with the Squad Automatic Weapon during a joint forcible entry exercise at Kelly Drop Zone, San Antonio, Texas, on March 23, 2019. (Spc. Jeffery Harris/Army Reserve)
U.S. and Philippine marines practice immediate action drills on a live-fire range during Exercise Balikatan 2019 at Colonel Ernesto Ravina Air Base, Philippines, April 2, 2019. (Lance Cpl. Isaiah CampbellMarine Corps)
U.S. Air Force Capt. Andrew Dojo Olson, F-35 Demonstration Team pilot and commander, performs a dedication pass during the Melbourne Air and Space Show in Melbourne, Fla., March 30, 2019. (Senior Airman Alexander Cook/Air Force)
An Army paratrooper emplaces a braizer charge during Exercise Rock Spring 19 at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, on March 6, 2019. (Army)
Sailors man the rails aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000) as the ship pulls into Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on April 2, 2019. (Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Holly L. Herline/Navy)
A U.S. Army paratrooper engages targets during sniper training as part of Exercise Eagle Sokol at Pocek Range in Slovenia, March 25, 2019. (Paolo Bovo/Army))
A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III conducts semi-prepared runway operations training after takeoff from Joint Base Charleston, S.C., March 27, 2019. (Tech. Sgt. Gregory Brook/Air Force))
Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Elida Villalobos, from Salem, Ore., heaves around line to Fleet Replenishment Oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 200) during a replenishment-at-sea with U.S. 7th Fleet Flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) in the South China Sea, March 20, 2019. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mar'Queon A. D. Tramble/Navy)
A Marine Corps assault amphibious vehicle enters the well deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) on March 25, 2019, in the Philippine Sea. (Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Barker/Navy)
Landing craft air cushions prepare to unload vehicles and Marines on March 30, 2019, in the Indo-Pacific area of operations. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Carlstrom/Navy)
