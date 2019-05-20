1 of 10
A Marine Air-Ground Task Force demonstration is conducted May 5, 2019, during the 43rd Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan. (Lance Cpl. Harrison Rakhshani/Marine Corps)
The Military Sealift Command fast expeditionary transport ship USNS Fall River (T-EPF 4) transits the Java Sea on May 5, 2019. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Burgains/Navy)
Army Spcs. Eduardo Siordia and Keith Zimmerman approach the midpoint of a 12-mile ruck march during the Best Warrior competition at Fort Carson, Colo., April 26, 2019. (Sgt. Micah Merrill/Army)
Marine Corps Sgt. Troy Mole fires a shoulder-fired Javelin missile during Exercise Bougainville II at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, May 15, 2019. (Lance Cpl. Jacob Wilson/Marine Corps)
U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors fly over Alaska during Northern Edge, May 14, 2019, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. (Master Sgt. Nathan Lipscomb/Air Force)
Army paratroopers react to contact while participating in Exercise Immediate Response at Pocek Training Area, Slovenia, May 15, 2019. (Army)
Soldiers test their knowledge of Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) at the CBRN lane ran by 25th Sustainment Brigade CBRN specialist during Day 1 of the 25th ID NCO/Soldier of the Year five day competition held 12-16 May 2019, Schofield Baracks, Hawaii. (Sgt. Sarah D. Williams/Army)
Reconnaissance Marines roll backward into the water during training at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 13, 2019. (Lance Cpl. Cameron E. Parks/Marine Corps)
An F-16CM Fighting Falcon prepares to refuel with a KC-135 Stratotanker during a routine training exercise off the coast of Japan, May 8, 2019. (Airman 1st Class Matthew Seefeldt/Air Force)
The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) transits the Suez Canal on May 9, 2019. (Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dan Snow//Navy)
