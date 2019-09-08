1 of 10
Staff Sgt. Robert Shook carries out radio checks Sept. 6, 2019, prior to transporting Light Medium Tactical Vehicles needed to cross flood waters in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. (Spc. Abraham Morlu/Army National Guard)
2 of 10
A U.S. Navy corpsman with Expeditionary Operations Training Group, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, supervises students performing helicopter rope suspension technique training at the parade deck on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 14, 2019. (Lance Cpl. Andrew R. Bray/Marine Corps)
3 of 10
The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds, perform over the skies of Rocherster, N.Y., Aug. 24, 2019, at the Rochester International Air Show. (Maj. Ray Geoffroy/Air Force)
4 of 10
U.S. Army soldiers fire a M109A6 Paladin in support of the joint training exercise Eager Lion '19 at Training Area 1, Jordan, Aug. 27, 2019. (Spc. Angel Ruszkiewicz/Army)
5 of 10
A 509th Bomb Wing B-2 Spirit refuels from a 351st Aerial Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker during the Bomber Task Force training exercise over the United Kingdom, Aug. 29, 2019. (Staff Sgt. Jordan Castelan/Air Force)
6 of 10
Daryl Evans, LA Kings alumni and commentator, teaches sailors assigned to the guided missile-destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) how to shoot a hockey puck Aug. 29, 2019, while touring Toyota Sports Center during Los Angeles Fleet Week. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hector Carrera/Navy)
7 of 10
Soldiers practice detonating Bangalore torpedoes in Jordan, Aug. 29, 2019, during Eager Lion, a major U.S. Central Command exercise that aims to integrate forces in a multilateral environment. (Sgt. Liane Hatch/Army)
8 of 10
Assault amphibious vehicles transit toward land Aug. 15, 2019, after exiting the well deck of the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) in the Gulf of Aden. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Keypher Strombeck/Navy)
9 of 10
U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt IIs fire flares while breaking away after aerial refueling from a KC-135 Stratotanker out of Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan, Aug. 15, 2019. (Staff Sgt. Keifer Bowes/Air Force)
10 of 10
From front to back: Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Montgomery (LCS 8), ship RSS Tenacious (71), UMS Kyansittha (F-12), BRP Ramone Alcaraz (PS16), KDB Darulaman (OPV-08), and Vietnam Corvette HQ-18 line up in formation Sept. 4, 2019, during a photo exercise as part of the ASEAN-U.S. Maritime Exercise in the Gulf of Thailand. (Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Alexandra Seeley/Navy)
Comments