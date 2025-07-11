The two young children of a Fort Bliss soldier were killed after being swept up in a flash flood Tuesday, according to the base.

The soldier was on approved leave with their spouse and children, ages seven and four, at a recreational vehicle campground near Ruidoso, New Mexico, when tragedy struck.

“Our hearts are heavy with grief following this devastating loss,” Brig. Gen. Rory Crooks, deputy commanding general of the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss, said in the release. “The entire Fort Bliss community extends our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones affected by this tragedy.

“We are coordinating closely with local authorities and are providing full support to the family under these tragic circumstances.”

The Rio Ruidoso rose to a record-breaking 20 feet, sweeping the children downstream, according to a statement from the city. A middle-aged male was also killed in the flash flood.

The soldier and spouse suffered broken bones as a result of the floods but are expected to recover. As of Thursday afternoon, they had not yet been discharged from the hospital.

Heavy monsoon rains led to disaster in the region, whose scars from last year’s South Fork and Salt wildfires — which burned almost 25,000 acres — made it susceptible to flash floods.

The flood reportedly damaged at least 200 homes, with emergency workers worrying the number could rise after the extensive damage is further assessed. Emergency crews carried out 50 to 60 rescues during the historic flooding, the city said.

Flooding damaged the Fort Bliss base, downing 19 utility poles along Bradley Road and causing road closures and power outages on base, a spokesperson for Fort Bliss told Military Times in an emailed statement. Flooding also led to the closure of Buffalo Soldier Gate.

Power was restored Wednesday, but attempts were ongoing to clean up the utility poles.

As of Thursday afternoon, the spokesperson confirmed that all personnel on base were safe, with no reported injuries as a result of the storm.

Riley Ceder is a reporter at Military Times, where he covers breaking news, criminal justice, investigations, and cyber. He previously worked as an investigative practicum student at The Washington Post, where he contributed to the Abused by the Badge investigation.