Quartermaster Seaman Marquis Lewis, right, instructs Quartermaster Seaman Khalil Hancock, on how to hoist the American flag as the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) prepares to depart Souda Bay, Greece, on Oct. 10, 2019. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael H. Lehman/Navy)
Members of the 673d Security Forces Squadron render a final salute to retired military working dog Dino as he is escorted by his former handler and owner, Staff Sgt. Scott Brakefield, during his final walk at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 17, 2019. Dino was credited with 61 narcotic finds. Due to his declining health and quality of life, military veterinarians decided to euthanize Dino. (Alejandro Peña/Air Force)
Command Sgt. Maj. Ted Copeland, command sergeant major of the U.S. Army Reserve, performs the sprint-drag-carry event for a practice Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) at Fort Eustis, Va., Oct. 25, 2019, during the Army Reserve Senior Enlisted Council. (Master Sgt. Michel Sauret/Army Reserve)
Airman Mario Diaz, 2nd Security Forces Squadron installation access controller, guards a B-52H Stratofortress during exercise Global Thunder 20 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Oct. 22, 2019. (Senior Airman Tessa B. Corrick/Air Force)
Airman James Eyler, a 31st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, washes under an HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 22, 2019. (Airman 1st Class Ericka A. Woolever/Air Force)
A Marine attached to Deployment Processing Command Reserve Support Unit-East, Force Headquarters Group, runs water on his face after gas chamber training at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, N.C., Oct. 22, 2019. (Sgt. Andy O. Martinez/Marine Corps)
Staff Sgt. Stephen Zbinovec, 2nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, 96th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, inspects the engine of a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress at RAF Fairford, United Kingdom, Oct. 18, 2019. (Senior Airman Stuart Bright/Air Force)
Airmen unload cargo off a C-17 Globemaster III at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, Oct. 20, 2019. (Staff Sgt. Matthew Lotz/Air Force)
Marine Corps 1st Lt. Zachary Scalzo participates in a combat marksmanship range during exercise Fuji Viper 20.1 at Camp Fuji, Japan, Oct. 16, 2019. (Cpl. Timothy Hernandez/Marine Corps)
Royal Brunei armed forces discuss aircraft capabilities with U.S. Navy sailors inside a P-8 Poseidon aircraft on Oct. 23, 2019, during a distinguished visitor tour of the aircraft in support of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Brunei at Rimba Air Base. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher A. Veloicaza/Navy)
