Best pics of the week: Nov. 8, 2020

1 of 10
Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Brock Legant, an instructor at Scout Sniper Instructor School, rehearses his skills on night observation equipment during Tactical Air Control Party 1-21 on Camp Lejeune, N.C., Nov. 3, 2020. (Lance Cpl. Jacqueline Parsons/Marine Corps)
2 of 10
Seaman Armon Price stands a navigation watch Oct. 14, 2020, aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) in the Pacific Ocean. (MC1 Harry Andrew D. Gordon/Navy)
3 of 10
Airman 1st Class Johnathan Jenkins performs an augmented inspection on an F-15E Strike Eagle at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, N.C., Oct. 28, 2020. (Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera/Air Force)
4 of 10
A combat engineer motions his team toward the breach point during the final live-fire exercise of rotation 21-01 on Oct. 27, 2020, at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, La. (Sgt. Thomas Calvert/Army)
5 of 10
Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Le’Aundre Johnson, left, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Apprentice Ronald Swinford direct an MH-53E Sea Dragon helicopter to launch aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), Oct. 31, 2020, in the Atlantic Ocean. (MC2 Dominick A. Cremeans/Navy)
6 of 10
Staff Sgt. Adam Kitta welds metal recertification welding plates at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pa., Oct. 29, 2020. (Joshua J. Seybert/Air Force)
7 of 10
Paratroopers assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division fire and prep M777 howitzer rounds on Holland Drop Zone during Exercise Panther Storm II at Fort Bragg, N.C., Nov. 4, 2020. (Pvt. Vincent A Levelev/Army)
8 of 10
Hospitalman Keifer Ralph sets into a defensive position in support of the Battalion Distributed Operations Course during Service Level Training Exercise 1-21 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, Calif., Oct. 28, 2020. (Lance Cpl. Juan Carpanzano/Marine Corps)
9 of 10
Two B-1B Lancer aircraft sit on a runway during a Bomber Task Force deployment at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Oct. 21, 2020. (INDOPACOM)
10 of 10
An E/A-18G Growler launches from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) on Oct. 23, 2020, in the Philippine Sea. (MC3 Gabriel A. Martinez/Navy)
Comments