Best pics of the week: Feb. 28, 2021

1 of 10
Paratroopers conduct an airborne operation at Malemute drop zone at Joint Base Elemendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb., 18, 2021. (Staff Sgt. Alex Skripnichuk/Army)
2 of 10
Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Hongyuan Wang, left, and Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Kameron Hair conduct maintenance Feb. 23, 2021, on an F/A-18E Super Hornet on the flight deck aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) in the Atlantic Ocean. (MC3 Jairus P. Bailey/Navy)
3 of 10
Cadet 1st Class Isaac Perkins shapes a piece of hot steel into a knife as part of the physical metallurgy class in the Air Force Academy’s mechanical engineering metal fabrication laboratory, Feb. 17, 2021. (Joshua Armstrong/Air Force)
4 of 10
Recruits advance during a simulated battle during the Day Movement Course Feb. 16, 2021, during Basic Warrior Training on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. BWT is a 48-hour training event where recruits learn land navigation, fire and movement techniques, and Improvised explosive devices. (Lance Cpl. Ryan Hageali/Marine Corps)
5 of 10
Soldiers assigned to the 1st Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment watch a demonstration of the VROD Modular Adaptive Transmit (VMAX) assembly during Combined Resolve XV, Feb. 23, 2021 at the Hohenfels Training Area. (Spc. Esmeralda Cervantes/Army)
6 of 10
U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Michael Drake provides security during exercise Hagatna Fury 21 on Ukibaru, Japan, Feb 17, 2021. (Cpl. Kallahan Morris/Marine Corps)
7 of 10
A U.S. Navy Mark VI patrol boat navigates into the well deck of dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) at Naval Base Guam, Feb. 21, 2021. (Sgt. Danny Gonzalez/Marine Corps)
8 of 10
A U.S. Air Force F-15 Strike Eagle flies over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 10, 2021.(Staff Sgt. Sean Carnes/Air Force)
9 of 10
Marine Corps Cpl. Freddie Federico backs a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System into a KC-130J Super Hercules on Feb. 23, 2021, during a HIMARS Rapid Infiltration mission as part of Realistic Urban Training exercise at AUX II airfield, Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz. (Staff Sgt. Donald Holbert/Marine Corps)
10 of 10
Spc. Alexis Ruth, a health care specialist assigned to the Maryland Army National Guard Medical Detachment, prepares to administer a vaccine, Jan. 30, 2021, at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Baltimore, Md. (Tech. Sgt. Enjoli Saunders/Air National Guard)
Comments