On this week’s Political Fallout Shelter podcast, Military Times Deputy Editor Leo Shane and Defense News Capitol Hill Bureau Chief Joe Gould discuss how shifting some personnel funds into President Donald Trump’s controversial border wall could wreck Pentagon budget flexibility forever . The issue is poised to be a key fight between the legislative and executive branches throughout the spring.

The pair also discuss Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson’s surprise departure and Trump’s new plan to address the problem of veterans’ suicide. They also complain about not being invited to the fancy official “Captain Marvel” premiere, and what military superheroes they want to see next.