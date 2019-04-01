On this week’s Political Fallout Shelter podcast, Military Times Deputy Editor Leo Shane and Defense News Capitol Hill Bureau Chief Joe Gould discuss the confusion surrounding the funding reprogramming fight between the Pentagon and Congress. Key lawmakers said they won’t back the move, but defense officials went ahead with it anyway.

The pair also discuss whether the Pentagon will ever see a new defense secretary and what the latest VA decision on the Blue Water veterans legal fight could mean for disability benefits in years to come. Finally, they review the curious case of a bride who booted a Marine from her wedding reception because his uniform looked too good.