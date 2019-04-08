“All the kids are talking about Senate parliamentary procedure.”
On this week’s Political Fallout Shelter podcast, Military Times Deputy Editor Leo Shane and Defense News Capitol Hill Bureau Chief Joe Gould discuss why defense and veterans advocates should care about the “nuclear” changes in how the Senate handles confirmation votes. The move means quicker action for a number of President Donald Trump’s appointees, but may be mean fewer vacant Pentagon posts in the near future.
The two also discuss Military Times’ recent sit-down with Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg’s address to Congress last week. Finally, they share their favorite military conspiracy theories, following Trump’s claim that windmills can sure cancer.
Comments