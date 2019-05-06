n this episode of the Defense Nerds podcast, Military Times Deputy Editor Leo Shane and Defense News Capitol Hill Bureau Chief Joe Gould talk about congressional efforts to overturn rules which block military medical malpractice lawsuits. After years of debate over the issue, the issue may finally move ahead in coming months.

The two also look at the fight over U.S. military assistance in the war in Yemen and explain what sonobuoys are. They also discuss the curious and confusing strip club comments one sailor made ahead of Vice President Mike Pence’s speech last week.