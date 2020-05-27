Seeking the Military Suicide Solution Podcast, Episode 20: Kate Hendricks Thomas

This podcast from Military Times examines the alarming rate of military and veterans suicide, offering new insights based on research and effective clinical and peer support practices in suicide prevention. Hosted by Duane France, a retired Army combat veteran, author and mental health counselor, and Shauna Springer, a psychologist, author and nationally recognized expert on initiatives to benefit the military community, the podcast aims to move beyond awareness to identify actionable strategies that can impact the rising suicide rate among service members, veterans, and their families.

About this week’s guest

Kate Hendricks Thomas is a behavioral medicine researcher and master certified health education specialist. She studies evidence-based mental fitness and peak performance and is the author of several books. Thomas is passionate about education and teaches for George Mason University’s Department of Global and Community Health.

Thomas is an academic researcher, storyteller, and U.S. Marine Corps veteran. Her TEDx speeches provide a glimpse into Thomas’ unique ability to make science accessible and actionable for everyday audiences.

She is a writer and researcher at heart, and has authored over 100 scientific publications and presentations. Her behavioral health research, published in journals like Best Practices in Mental Health, the Journal of Environmental Psychology, and Military Behavioral Health, has been praised as “masterful” and “constructive.” She writes for a diverse array of popular blogs and newspapers – her social commentary has been featured on NPR and BBC and published in The Hill and in The Washington Post.

Links Mentioned in this Episode:

Dr. Hendricks-Thomas' Web site

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief - a daily roundup of military and defense news stories from around the globe. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

Invisible Veterans: What Happens When Military Women Become Civilians Again

Stopping Military Suicides: Veteran Voices to Prevent Deaths

Join our Facebook group:

Seeking the Military Suicide Solution on Facebook

Shauna's latest book: Warrior: How to Support Those Who Protect Us

Duane's latest book: Military in the Rear View Mirror: Mental Health and Wellness in Post-Military Life

How to leave a podcast review

Leaving a podcast review at iTunes isn't intuitive. But positive ratings are hugely important: they help the podcast get discovered by new people. Please spend 5 minutes of your time to leave a review using one of the methods below.

How to leave a podcast review using Apple’s Podcast app

1. Navigate to Seeking the Military Suicide Solution on Apple Podcasts on your iPhone or iPad.

2. Click "Listen on Apple Podcasts"

3. Scroll down and click or tap "Write a Review." Enter your iTunes password to login.

4. Rate the podcast using 1 to 5 stars.

5. Submit a brief honest review.

Bonus: get a thank-you note

Your feedback is greatly appreciated. When you leave a review, drop us a line at info@veteranmentalhealth.com and you'll get a message with the warmest appreciation, and a bonus gift!

For Android users, Google Podcasts does not allow for ratings or reviews, but you can certainly let us know how you think we’re doing on Spotify, Stitcher, or iHeartRadio

Subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts.

Subscribe to the podcast on Google Play.

Subscribe to the podcast on Stitcher.