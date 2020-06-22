Seeking the Military Suicide Solution Podcast, Episode 23: Tina Atherall, CEO of PsychArmor

This podcast from Military Times examines the alarming rate of military and veterans suicide, offering new insights based on research and effective clinical and peer support practices in suicide prevention. Hosted by Duane France, a retired Army combat veteran, author and mental health counselor, and Shauna Springer, a psychologist, author and nationally recognized expert on initiatives to benefit the military community, the podcast aims to move beyond awareness to identify actionable strategies that can impact the rising suicide rate among service members, veterans, and their families.

About this week’s guest

Tina Atherall is the chief executive officer for PsyhcArmor. She brings her vast experience and leadership in the military non-profit community and academia. In 2006, she co-founded Hope For The Warriors, an organization dedicated to serving combat wounded servicemembers and their families. Scaling a grass-roots effort to a national platform, she worked extensively with various levels of military leadership, agencies, corporations, and communities educating and advocating for critical support for those who have served and their families. She has embedded her career in the field of social work innovation and leadership and obtained her doctorate of social work from the University of Southern California. Her recent work focuses on the 12 Grand Challenges for Social Work to eradicate social isolation specifically the challenges of military family social isolation. As an adjunct faculty, her love for PsychArmor began while utilizing the PAI educational videos to enhance teaching social work practice with military and their families to Masters of Social Work students in New York City.

As PsychArmor’s new CEO, Tina will continue the mission of bridging the military-civilian divide. She has fresh ideas to strengthen PsychAmor’s pivotal role as the “go to” place for employers, healthcare providers, educators, volunteers, municipalities, service providers, government workers, caregivers and communities to learn about how to better serve our military Veterans.

Links Mentioned in this Episode:

PsychArmor Institute Suicide Training Portfolioo

Shauna's latest book: Warrior: How to Support Those Who Protect Us

Duane's latest book: Military in the Rear View Mirror: Mental Health and Wellness in Post-Military Life

