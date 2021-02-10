The Spouse Angle Podcast — Up this week: What Guardian spouses think about all the Space Force jokes

The Spouse Angle is a podcast breaking down the news for military spouses and their families. Each episode features subject-matter experts and military guests who dive into current events from a military perspective — everything from new policy changes to research on family lifestyle challenges. The podcast is hosted by Natalie Gross, a freelance journalist and former Military Times reporter who grew up in a military family.

A recent gaffe by the president’s press secretary put the Space Force back in the spotlight. Two Guardian spouses share what it’s like to be part of the newest branch of the military — one that many people don’t understand.

This week’s guests:

Cara-Lee Alford has been married for 19 years, 16 of which were spent as an Air Force spouse before her husband joined the Space Force as a lieutenant colonel in 2020. All 17 years of military life have been in the space career field. Alford has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in accounting and has been a stay-at-home mom for the last nine years. In 2020, she earned a graduate certificate in Autism Spectrum Disorder from George Mason University to better support and advocate for her kids and others with special needs. She works to mentor others and advocate in the communities where her family has lived.

Erin Vazquez is married to a Space Force Guardian and lives with her family near Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

