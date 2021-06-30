The Spouse Angle Podcast – Up this week: How the Military Has Been a ‘Welcoming Community’ for This Gay Military Spouse

This week: In 2018 Brian Alvarado was the first same-sex military spouse to receive the Navy Spouse of the Year Award. Now he’s using his national platform — including an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” — to advocate for military spouses and families. In this episode he also shares how the military’s transformation since the “don’t ask, don’t tell” era has shaped his family’s service.

About the Guests:

Brian Alvarado is the director of military spouse programs at Hiring our Heroes, a program of the United States Chamber of Commerce Foundation, and currently serves on the advisory board of the Military Family Advisory Network. He is the 2018 Armed Forces Insurance Navy Spouse of the Year® and has been recognized by the American Military Partner Association with their National Community Service Award as well as the recipient of the 2016 Vanguard Equality Award from Equality California. He and his spouse, Matthew Alvarado, who is retired Navy, both reside in Washington, D.C.

About the Podcast:

The Spouse Angle is a podcast breaking down the news for military spouses and their families. Each episode features subject-matter experts and military guests who dive into current events from a military perspective — everything from new policy changes to research on family lifestyle challenges. The podcast is hosted by Natalie Gross, a freelance journalist and former Military Times reporter who grew up in a military family.

Follow The Spouse Angle on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief - a daily roundup of military and defense news stories from around the globe. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

Subscribe on Spotify.

Subscribe on Stitcher.